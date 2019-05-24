Operation Charlemagne, The Silent Ones, and EyePyramid. Italy’s role in Framing Trump! #Spygate #QAnon #GreatAwakening #NEONREVOLT

Before I begin, a hat tip to TheBigOldDog, Zatvornik, and Anglojibwe. Also, I’ll address recent “drama” at the END of this article. For now, I want to get right into this:

It started with a tip off…

A tweet…

And a question…

Who are the Silent Ones?

Turns out, QAnon had mentioned them before, all the way back in the early days, at Qdrop #97.

To this date, Q would not bring up the term again. This is the only time it ever appeared in his drops. And at the time, no one had any clue what it meant.

And when I say no one, I mean literally no one. Anons largely just… skimmed by this phrase – myself included. Go back and run a search on the term on all the old research threads and you’ll find next to nothing… and I think for good reason…

The term wasn’t public yet.

Even today, trying to search for the term won’t yield much. You might find a few scattered tweets if you’re lucky, but even then, you’ll still be left in the dark as to who or what #theSilentOnes are.

But after seeing this particular tweet, I had to know. If this account was tweeting about The Silent Ones in relation to #Spygate… and Q had mentioned “The Silent Ones” all the way back in 2017… I suddenly needed answers.

Not least of which, because this just happened:

SpyGate Shake-Up: Prime Minister of Italy Fires Top Officials from Italian Intel Agencies In a surprise move Wednesday, Giuseppe Conte, the prime minister of Italy, fired the top management of three Italian intelligence agencies. The move is being seen as the Conte government’s response to the previous government’s coordinated surveillance activity with U.S. intelligence official…

In a surprise move Wednesday, Giuseppe Conte, the prime minister of Italy, fired the top management of three Italian intelligence agencies. The move is being seen as the Conte government’s response to the previous government’s coordinated surveillance activity with U.S. intelligence officials during the 2016 U.S. election. PM @GiuseppeConteIT has suddenly requested resignations from 6 deputy directors of Italian intelligence agencies: DIS, AISI and AISE. Partito Democratico replies: “it’s a regime”, but in Rome, everybody knows its’ all about SpyGate and Trump sabotage. — Giulio Occhionero (@g_occhionero) May 16, 2019

Ah, there’s that name again…

Il Giornale reported: As revealed by La Repubblica , the Conte government has requested that four deputy directors – two from the Information Security Department (Dis), one from the External Security Information Agency (AISE) and the other from the Internal Security Information Agency (Aisi) – voluntarily resign. In fact, underlines La Repubblica , a complete reset, excluding the directors – two of whom have already been appointed by this government – of the entire top-level framework of our Services. There are six, in total, free seats at the top of the Services that the majority must have been parting for some time: in fact, in addition to the four who resigned, there is the vacant one in Aise after the appointment of Luciano Carta at the top of the Agency and that of Vincenzo Delle Femmine, deputy director of the Aisi retired from June.

And so, I contacted the man who suddenly seemed everywhere, and who seemed to know an awful lot about what was going on, one Giulio Occhionero.

The revelations that unraveled as a result of that conversation is nothing short of stunning, literally unfolding a whole ‘nother chapter of #Spygate before our very eyes, and I’m here to bring those findings to you, here today. I know I’m usually synthesis and analysis when I write. I’d call my brand of writing more akin to editorial, than actual journalism… but in a #NEONREVOLT first, I think we’re actually breaking news here in America for the first time that hasn’t really been seen anywhere else. As Q has told us, “You are the news now,” and I’ve tried to take that to heart as I’ve intensified my own investigatory efforts over the recent weeks. I told my readers on Gab that this would need to be sent to Jim Hoft and Brian Cates ASAP, and I’m not joking about that. I’ll rely on you guys to tweet this out to them, since I’m permabanned from Twitter – because the world needs to see what I’m about to show you here today.

But first, some background. The first thing you need to know is that Mr. Occhionero was previously arrested in early 2017, along with his sister Francesca Maria, and imprisoned for about a year on hacking charges:

Siblings arrested in what may be Italy’s most severe case of cyberespionage The Tuesday arrest of Giulio Occhionero and his sister, Francesca Maria, has brought to light what appears to be the biggest, and highest-profile, hacking of institutional and corporate accounts ever reported in Italy. The siblings have been planting the Pyramid Eye remote access Trojan on computers using a spear-phishing technique over several years, according to the arrest order.

The Tuesday arrest of Giulio Occhionero and his sister, Francesca Maria, has brought to light what appears to be the biggest, and highest-profile, hacking of institutional and corporate accounts ever reported in Italy. The siblings have been planting the Pyramid Eye remote access Trojan on computers using a spear-phishing technique over several years, according to the arrest order. They attacked at least 18,000 high-profile targets, including former Prime Ministers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti, President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi, as well as employees and heads of various ministries including Internal Affairs, Treasury, Finance and Education. Also attacked were members of the Parliament and the Bank of Italy, Vatican Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi and several members of the Freemasons, an organization where Giulio Occhionero belonged as grand master in a Roman chapter. At least 1,700 of the attacks appear to have been successful. Police investigations netted email passwords, 1,137 credentials for compromised PCs and a trove of 87GB of data spread across a network of several command-and-control and backup servers and computers in Italy and the U.S. The Italian Postal Police obtained assistance from the FBI in seizing and monitoring the U.S. portion of the server infrastructure. Giulio Occhionero has a master’s degree in nuclear engineering, is a founder of the Malta-based quantitative financial analysis firm Westlands Securities, and is also a software developer with several certifications. He allegedly modified and developed new features for the Pyramid Eye malware and maintained the network of servers and mailboxes used to collect exfiltrated data. Elements in the code, such as the MailBee.NET.dll library license key that Occhionero acquired in his own name from the U.S.-based software developer Afterlogic, as well as C&C server IP addresses shared by websites publicly connected to him, allowed Italian police to identify and put him under close surveillance last August. During the surveillance, Occhionero was probably informed about the ongoing investigation and started deleting data on his servers. The activity, however, was closely observed by police, probably using a state-controlled Trojan: The arrest order lists screenshots and WhatsApp chats as sources, and this type of evidence cannot be obtained with simple communications eavesdropping, noted computer forensics expert Matteo Flora, in a Vlog. The combination of an industrial-scale surveillance network operating across international borders for years, along with amateurish blunders — like the use of a personally licensed Dll to develop malware and shared IPs for both legitimate and criminal activities — is one of the most puzzling aspects of the case. Other questions have arisen as well: How could the two suspects, with possibly limited hacking skills, carry on a massive espionage operation on high-profile government targets without being detected for at least four years?

ComputerWorld then speculates:

Judging by the targets, mostly in financial and Freemason environments, the two probably wanted to use the obtained information to gain insider information for Westland Securities’ business and raise Giulio Occhionero’s profile in the Freemasons. Giulio and Francesca Maria Occhionero’s lawyers denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the server network was only used for business purposes.

However, Frederico Punzi, writing in The Atlantico, would later inform us:

But there is another case that could place the origins of Russiagate in Italy, in Rome. It’s the EyePyramid case, the name attributed by the malware investigators with whom Giulio and Francesca Maria Occhionero would have hacked thousands of email accounts and PCs to spy in practice all the Italian political and economic world, and snatch more information. Among the accounts targeted, you will remember, those of politicians, institutions, ministries, corporations and public bodies. Among the victims of the close-up of the attacks, succeeded or tempted, stand out the then President of the Council, Matteo Renzi, Senator Mario Monti, ECB President Mario Draghi, Cardinal Ravasi. In July 2018, the two were convicted at first instance for abusive access to computer systems (no further development in regards to the parallel proceeding of the more serious crime of obtaining news concerning State secrets), but they continue to proclaim themselves innocent and, indeed, denounce being victims of a plot against them. Occhionero complained to the Prosecutor of the Republic of Perugia and wrote to the U.S. Congress and the FBI. In fact, there are a number of contradictions and suspicious circumstances in the case. Then there was the strange question that Maurizio Mazzella (a friend of Giulio is accused of aiding) said he had heard during a search on the morning of 9 January 2017… “Who is your contact in the Trump campaign?” This was asked on the same day of the arrest of Occhionero by Agents of the CNAIPIC (National Anti-Crime Center for the protection of critical computer infrastructure) of the Politzia Postale (State Police). The question wasn’t notable at the time it happened, but in the following months, in light of the developments of Russiagate, it immediately sprang back to mind, along with the interest shown by agents for Guilio’s activities and relationships in the United States. Occhionero, who does not conceal Republican sympathies, has asked the chief prosecutor of Rome, Giuseppe Pignatone, for an account without receiving clarification for now. It was then in January 2017, at the end of the inauguration of the new U.S. president, in the midst of the campaign of leaks reported by American newspapers on Russiagate. On January 10 the site BuzzFeed published the Steele dossier. In Italy, that same day, for not informing his superiors of the investigation, the director of the postal police Roberto Di Legami was removed from his office (the TAR [Tribunale Amministrativo Regionale] of Lazio would then have accepted its appeal), which among other things was consulted by Guardian for an article on the Occhionero case, which then came out on January 10.

(This is a computer-generated translation, with a fair amount of editing by me, to make it more understandable in English [inasmuch as I was able to understand it], so hopefully my Italian is passable and I got it right. I’ll let you know when I’m translating anything myself. Also, emphasis is mine as well).

SPECIALE ITALYGATE/1 – Tutte le strade del Russiagate che portano a Roma: i casi Mifsud e EyePyramid – Atlantico Quotidiano L’indagine del procuratore speciale Mueller si è conclusa senza nuove incriminazioni e senza prove di collusione, ma non è stata ancora scritta la parola fine sul Russiagate. Il caso si trasforma, diventa FBIgate, come avevamo anticipato un anno fa su Atlantico. L’attenzione si sposta sull’opaca condotta dell’agenzia, sul sospetto Watergate di Obama.

So here is a man who is a nuclear engineer, capable of writing complex software, running multiple companies, is a Mason, and, according to certain elements of the Italian government, capable of spying on over 18,000 of the world’s elite (according to certain elements of Italian Intelligence).

However, Occhionero has from the very beginning proclaimed his innocence in all this. And in regards to the #EyePyramid software, has had this to say:

In other words, Occhionero maintains his innocence and more than hints at being framed. And you’ve got to admire the cojones on this guy because, while still in jail, he began filing criminal complaints against everyone he thought was involved in the conspiracy to frame him.

Oh, and remember this line?

Occhionero complained to the Prosecutor of the Republic of Perugia and wrote to the U.S. Congress and the FBI.

Yeah, Occhionero gave me a copy of the letter he sent to Devin Nunes (along with many other documents).

What you begin to see is the shape of a conspiracy take place. And to understand the scope of this, we need to expand our understanding of what Spygate actually is.

Because it wasn’t just spying on the Trump campaign. We tend to think of “spying” as intercepting communications, listening in on conversations, bugging buildings, phones, computers – that sort of thing.

That’s not the end of it at all.

In short:

Members of Italian intelligence were approached by Hillary Clinton, the Obama Administration, and the Deep State in order to frame trump by PLANTING EVIDENCE on American servers to force Trump to step down from office.

In other words, members of Italian intelligence found a target in Occhionero, a Republican-sympathizer who had two servers for his company, Westland Securities, located in America. One was in Washington State, and the other in West Virginia.

The plan was for Italian Intelligence to hack into these servers, plant classified emails from Hillary’s servers inside these servers on American soil, and then alert the FBI.

The FBI would then raid these locations, “discover” these e-mails, investigate, link these servers to Trump…

And then force Trump to resign.

Do you understand the implications of what I’m saying here? This is like a policeman planting evidence to fabricate a crime. And if the Italian Intelligence actually has ACTUAL classified e-mails from Hillary Clinton, that’s another crime in-and-of itself.

Guys, this is absolutely EXPLOSIVE.

And I want to give Anons everything I have, because I need more eyes on this, so keep reading and don’t skip over anything I have to offer here.

With that said, I haven’t seen this posted anywhere else online, so yeah, in a Neon Revolt first, here’s your first bit of breaking news – the actual letter Mr. Occhionero sent to Devin Nunes, Richard Burr, and Christopher Wray back in February of 2018. In the letter, Occhionero describes how his own computers were targeted and hacked by Italian Intelligence, who he suspects is behind the attack, the motives for the attack, and the ensuing cover-up by the media.

No Title No Description

That was the shocking PDF Occhionero sent over after our introductory exchange… but what he outlined afterwards was even more shocking, as in this email to me, he outlines nearly all the players involved, and all the relevant details necessary to understanding this aspect of the Clinton Conspiracy to frame Trump and oust him from office. I’m going to supplement this exchange with several of Occhionero’s tweets, relevant links, and exposition where necessary, just so you can get a better idea of everything and everyone involved in this case:

Hi Neon, I am back. I will try to keep things as short as possible but you can always come back with questions; while we are getting new evidences out, by the hour. So, concerning SpyGate, we have many reasons to think it all began by a request of Clinton and her friends to an obviously friendly government: Renzi’s government in 2015 . That government would later be replaced by Gentiloni, but he is still from Partito Democratico and a Clinton’s ally. The idea was to set up a predicate that could link Trump to the Clinton’s stolen emails and potentially involve Russians, so as to be a serious treason/conspiracy allegation that could force Trump out of office .

Obama and Renzi would meet in October of 2016:

Why Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is Dining With Obama Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is joining Barack Obama for the last formal dinner of his presidency. Why?

And again, when Obama was out of office, in May of 2017:

Barack Obama Arrives in Milan for Climate Speech, Meeting with Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi Former President Barack Obama touched down in Milan, Italy, on Monday, kicking off a two-day trip in which he will meet with former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and also discuss climate change at a conference.

I believe they discussed the plan to plant evidence and frame Trump during these two meetings.

Obviously Renzi had no idea whatsoever how to build a cyber predicate against Trump nor he really understood any intelligence dynamics. That’s why he contacted the one real boogeyman of Italian intelligence: Gianni De Gennaro. De Gennaro is former Chief of Polizia di Stato, then Head of Dipartimento Informazioni e Sicurezza (our DNI) and now Chairman of Italian weapons conglomerate Leonardo/Finmeccanica. He is also Chair at Centro Studi Americani, a think-tank of the US Embassy in Rome where intelligence, politics, cyber, magistrates and professionals meet . I was on the board of it back in the Sembler (Bush Jr) Ambassador era, and I was one of those who avoided too much steering to the left. De Gennaro is also an FBI Medal of Honor, awarded by guess who? Director Robert S. Mueller. Does that begin to ring any bells about picking precisely Mueller?

I’ll add here that Occhionero believes Mueller to be a Black Hat. I don’t agree. I think Mueller is running a sting operation of his own – but it’s worth noting the connection nonetheless. In fact, in researching all this, I’ve come to think of De Gennaro as something of “the Italian Comey.” That analogy might be helpful for you, too.

That’s right, we all know De Gennaro is a 30-year Confidential Human Source of the FBI in Italy and the real name they are keeping hidden . I can tell you he is also involved in some of the worst events of our democracy , including (never proven, however) some involvement in the assassinations of both judges Falcone and Borsellino. By the use of his puppets he has achieved steering Italian intelligence to the left by building fake predicates against his competitors. One notable case is the smearing of Bruno Contrada (who leaned to the right) who was the one potential candidate to head intelligence. De Gennaro fabricated some evidences that he relayed to magistrates which supposedly linked Contrada to mafia. Contrada was eventually declared innocent but De Gennaro had already taken over intelligence . In this strategy, he used also Roberto Di Legami, who initially declared seeing Contrada on the bombing site of judge Borsellino, but then retracted. That’s why Di Legami has had such a brilliant career up to Polizia Postale, Mifsud, and EyePyramid/SpyGate cases.

A nexus among Italian intelligence begins to form, as Occhionero outlines the key players, and their relation to Joseph Mifsud.

This is important because, you’ll remember, the entire reason the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was opened in the first place was because the FBI was looking into the meetings between Mifsud and #PapaD – with Mifsud ostensibly being a Russian spy.

He wasn’t.

Mifsud was working for the Italians, alongside the UK and in conjunction with the FBI.







But now comes the #Boom , because this was the answer I was seeking to my original question:

Who are the Silent Ones?

So, to get to your question, the Silent Ones are in my characterization: several members of the previous Renzi and Gentiloni governments, several high-ranking Italian cyber police and intelligence officers and even some top-ranking magistrates. They all are aware Italian authorities were cooperating against Trump but are so naive to believe silence will help . Among them, and just to name some who “must know”: Former Prime Minister Mattero Renzi Former Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni Former Minister of Defense Roberta Pinotti, she also received a certified email by my lawyers about the matter you read in my letter to Intel Cmtes. Former Minister of Interior Marco Minniti, he received the same certified email as Pinotti. Former Director of Dipartimento Informazioni per la Sicurezza, Alessandro Pansa, also comes from Polizia (a De Gennaro pupil) and is also involved in EyePyramid. Chief Prosecutor of Procura di Roma, Giuseppe Pignatone (retired few days ago). Deputy Prosecutor of Procura di Roma, Eugenio Albamonte. Former Director of Polizia Postale, Roberto Di Legami for the reasons above, he was removed by Polizia Postale when EyePyramid exploded (not as a courtesy to me) because it was clear he had done something wrong. Current Chief of Polizia Franco Gabrielli, he has maintained a third-party approach but MUST know, as he removed Di Legami. Several Agents of CNAIPIC (the Special Division of Polizia Postale) including its head Ivano Gabrielli, Francesco Cappotto and Federico Pereno; these last two went to US to cooperate with FBI during the days Comey was fired. Federico Ramondino, is a private individual but serves as dark-cyber man and is also Ausiliario di Polizia Giudiziaria. He is now under trial and uses De Gennaro’s lawyer. Other dozens of lower-level people from Link Campus, Centro Studi Americani, Procura di Roma and other institutions who knew, but were betting on Trump’s ousting . And of course the #1 boogeyman of Italian darkness: Gianni De Gennaro, engineer of the whole plot and the one serving connection to FBI and US authorities (check his conferences at CSA)

Bonaphyde… I think you’ve got your work cut out for you now. LOL!

Now you question probably is: how was it expected to work and what about EyePyramid? In order to substantiate an allegation against Trump, they should find a proof of someone linked to Republicans (the Occhionero’s) who were found in possession of the Hillary’s emails . So the plot was to deposit these emails (which we think Polizia Postale actually “has”) onto our servers in the US; and then make the bomb detonate . But several things went wrong for them. First, while I had contacts with previous Republicans here, I had none to the Trump campaign. Second, during investigations, FBI isolated our servers so Polizia Postale was then unable to keep hacking into them in order to deposit Clinton’s email. The other proofs they deposited in court in Italy (linking to the previous cyber attack in Italy that supposedly launched EyePyramid) they were so idiot to fabricate 5 days before this crime was committed . So, the style of fabrication and the people involved immediately led me to De Gennaro and his gang .

So, if Occhionero’s suspicion is correct, this means the Italian State Police are still in possession of classified emails from Hillary Clinton – and that Obama and Hillary GAVE them to the Italians for the express purpose of framing and ousting Trump.

Cappotto and Pereno went to US in May 2017 to cooperate with FBI; precisely in the days Comey was fired. One of my servers was in Seattle WA where they got on May 9, and opened it first; exactly the day of Comey’s firing. Then they went to the other one in West Virginia on May 12. I am pretty sure what McCabe defines the “10 Days in May” refers exactly to these events. Polizia Postale had created a big expectation at the FBI that they would find something against Trump . When they opened the servers and got nothing, Rosenstein decided to pull McCabe out of the investigation but, in order to preserve the confidentiality of the CHS, he nominated Mueller. So, it is very likely that the CHS the media says being in Comey’s notes, “is” De Gennaro ; and McCabe must obviously be aware of “who” he is. The whole flop turned then game from McCabe to Mueller; still De Gennaro’s buddy, however.

Now this is huge, because it means two Italian CNAIPIC agents actually traveled to America to help the FBI frame Trump by telling them where the planted emails were supposed to be.

Now… why those emails never showed up on those servers isn’t immediately apparent to me. Did the CNAIPIC just screw up that badly, or were there White Hats working overtime? It’s hard to say.

But what’s really telling in all this is how it coincides, as Occhinero notes, with McCabe’s 10 Days. Because if this failed operation to frame trump is the background to that period of time, well… it certainly explains a lot!

(And just a sidenote: this is sometimes referred to as the 8 days, or the 9 days, or the 10 days – but it’s all the same period of time):

Eight days in May: New revelations about intrigue to remove Trump There are new revelations about what took place in Washington during the extraordinary period from May 9, 2017, when President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, to May 17, 2017 when Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed. The short version is: The reports were true.

In other words, the FBI’s framing op had just failed. So now, all they had left was to try and invoke the 25th Amendment, where Rosenstein sarcastically joked saying something along the lines “Yeah, buddy, I’ll just waltz right into the White House wearing a wire.”

McCabe would, in desperation, try to turn that against Rosenstein (once The Cabal figured out that Rosenstein wasn’t actually on their side) by saying that Rosenstein had actually meant it, hoping that Trump would fire Rosenstein (and thus, obstruct the Mueller investigation).

Furthermore, Occhionero is saying that Comey’s CHS (Confidential Human Source) is none other than Gianni (Giovanni) De Gennaro, the former chief of state police, and the current chairman of Leonardi – the ninth largest defense contractor in the world. Recall what Occhinero just said about him:

And of course the #1 boogeyman of Italian darkness: Gianni De Gennaro, engineer of the whole plot and the one serving connection to FBI and US authorities (check his conferences at CSA)

And recall this tweet from Comey back in 2018:

It’s no coincidence that this recently came to light earlier this month:

James Comey is in trouble and he knows it James Comey William Barr William Pelham Barr The Hill’s Morning Report – After contentious week, Trump heads for Japan House Intelligence enjoys breakthrough with Justice Department Schiff blasts Trump’s ‘un-American’ order to intel agencies to cooperate with Barr probe MORE ‘s emissions are the suspected cause.

From the Article:

Ideally, Barr’s examination will aggregate information that addresses three primary streams. The first will be whether the investigations into both presidential nominees and the Trump campaign were adequately, in Barr’s words, “predicated.” This means he will examine whether there was sufficient justification under existing guidelines for the FBI to have started an investigation in the first place. The Mueller report’s conclusions make this a fair question for the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign. Comey’s own pronouncement, that the Clinton email case was unprosecutable, makes it a fair question for that investigation. The second will be whether Comey’s team obeyed long-established investigative guidelines while conducting the investigations and, specifically, if there was sufficient, truthful justification to lawfully conduct electronic surveillance of an American citizen. The third will be an examination of whether Comey was unduly influenced by political agendas emanating from the previous White House and its director of national intelligence, CIA director and attorney general. This, above all, is what’s causing the 360-degree head spins. There are early indicators that troubling behaviors may have occurred in all three scenarios. Barr will want to zero in on a particular area of concern: the use by the FBI of confidential human sources, whether its own or those offered up by the then-CIA director.

In one of the PDFs Occhionero sent to me, he would speculate that the origins of this framing operation began with the knowledge of Bill Priestap… and as we all know, Priestap is a cooperating witness is all of this.

And here’s what Occhionero had to say recently on Twitter:

Continuing on with Occhionero’s letter:

While I was in jail (and it lasted about one year) I began filing criminal complaints against them, in particular against prosecutor Albamonte and Polizia Postale . Those are some of the Silent Ones who are going to be judged shortly, as you see in my pinned tweet. To fully understand how we then discovered them to be all members of the Link Campus cabal, you must read through the filings I made to Procura di Perugia (who is accusing them now) as the process of discovery has been step-by-step for me as well.

I’ve compiled all the documents provided to my by Occhionero here, including his filings with the Procura di Preugia. I’ve taken the ones that could be translated using software, and included them, side-by-side. I want as many eyes on these docs as possible.

But here’s an interesting tidbit from the second doc, in particular, as it pertains to PapaD (please excuse the poor machine-translation. I still think you’ll get the point):

It’s worth noting that Gianni Pittella, an Italian member of European Parliament, flew to the US and campaigned for Hillary in 2016:

An Italian Politician Campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia The leader of the progressives in the European Parliament warns of Donald Trump

Mifsud knew Pittella, and Occhionero is saying that Simona Mangiante, PapaD’s wife, worked for Pittella… which would back up everything #CDAN has said about her actually being a spy.

And then there was this interaction between the two on twitter:

Frankly, folks, it looks like Simona is now Papadopoulos’ handler. The two were introduced by Mifsud, after all. And recall QAnon’s repeated admonitions to Papadopoulos to “stay in the light.”

Making more sense now?

Good, let’s continue:

My starting point was the dazzling fact that Stephanie Kirckgaessner of The Guardian interviewed Di Legami the evening of the EyePyramid blowout; while she was the #1 journo on Russiagate, and she was stationed in Rome . Keep also in mind that Procura di Perugia wanted to interview her but she flew to US and is now in Washington , to my knowledge.

This is the article Occhionero is referring to – and I think the insinuation is clear: If the Guardian is a Mockingbird outlet, it seems Occhionero suspects Kirckgaessner of being some kind of media asset, helping manufacture the narrative cover-up.

Two held over alleged hacking ring targeting Italian elite Targets allegedly included former prime ministers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti and ECB chief Mario Draghi

And she has a number of articles toeing the typical Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Examples follow:

Trump Organization ‘negotiated with sanctioned Russian bank in 2016’ Claim is contained in memo by Democratic lawmakers investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign and Kremlin

Russia investigation may turn to Ivanka Trump as Mueller examines empire Robert Mueller has issued a subpoena for documents from the Trump Organization, where Ivanka Trump has played a leading role

And as Occhinero states, as soon as the Procura di Perugia wanted to question Stephanie, she “conveniently” gets reassigned to Washington DC:

So, given all the above, armed with a lot of patience, I think you can go through my filings to Perugia and understand a long discovery process. Concerning developments, I will fight Albamonte and Procura di Roma whatever they try to do, no matter. Regarding Perugia, you will read that the kind of crimes alleged (Delitti Contro la Personalità dell Stato) do imply “mandatory” arrest under Italian Criminal Code; but it would also be an arrest of one of their colleagues in Rome. We are aware someone is trying to sandbox the inquiry against Albamonte; not because of him, but because of the very higher levels it can lead to. Even prosecutor Miliani of Perugia told my lawyers she was suspecting that having the same GIP in both inquiries (D’Andria, read my pinned tweet) is an indication of potential interference. So, no matter which tools they use, I know the game will be unfair; and frankly the US Government could have done more . I wish this may help you getting more insight into a very black box that has been silently but effectively threatening your democracy; which is also my sister’s democracy. Ciao, Giulio

So essentially, what this all boils down it, was an omerta formed between “The Silent Ones” to guard their criminal conspiracy; a criminal conspiracy which reached to the highest echelons of both the American and Italian government, and had as its goal the framing Trump by planting classified US government documents from Hillary’s servers onto servers located on American soil, in order to oust him from office.

But if you think that’s all, you’d be wrong. Occhionero would go on to drop this bombshell on twitter today:

Oh, and by the way, Occhionero speculates in his January 14th, 2019 letter (included in the list above) that this whole operation to frame trump was called “Operation Charlemagne.”

While Occhinonero’s membership in the Masons makes me wary, I tend to believe his story about him being framed by the Italian Deepstate in all this. It’s one thing to say you’re innocent. It’s quite another thing to spend a year in jail filing criminal complaints against everyone who crossed you, while simultaneously reaching out to the likes of Nunes and Wray to expose a criminal conspiracy that spans the globe. That takes guts, but guts aren’t enough in that scenario. That also takes smarts.

If there’s one guy that can pull this off and expose this kind of conspiracy, I’m convinced Giulio can.

I think there’s much more to this story that could be said, but for now, I leave everything above for you to contemplate and research on your own. Believe me, there’s enough here with all the supplemental documents as well, but it was important for me to just be able to get all this out ASAP, to get as many eyeballs reviewing these new materials as possible. I imagine I’ll be revisiting the subject in short order, but if you have any particular notable findings, please make me aware of them by posting them in my Gab group at. That’s the best way for me to see it and take notice, and integrate the findings into any future articles:

Great Awakening Dedicated to #QAnon and QResearch Helpful Links: ==Research boards:== https://8ch.net/qresearch/catalog.html ==QAnon Archives:== https://qmap.pub/ https://qanon.pub/

Further reading:

http://www.atlanticoquotidiano.it/quotidiano/speciale-italygate-2-da-mifsud-al-dossier-steele-le-scosse-dello-spygate-si-avvertono-fino-a-roma/

But before I wrap this up, I just want to say how remarkable it is that QAnon was posting about The Silent Ones all the back in November of 2017 – a year and a half before any of this started to surface. I’ll just add that hopefully Occhionero will feel I have done his side of the story justice with this article, and that it will help bring awareness to the American people of what exactly went on with this previously ignored part of Spygate, and help us ensure that it never happens again.

Okay, “Drama” update! If you’re new to the site and don’t know what’s going on, you can basically ignore this (unless you want more drama in your life), but if you’re someone who has been trying to suss out some of the drama you have have heard on Twitter or on Youtube or elsewhere, feel free to continue.

Guys, it’s always important to get both sides of the story. This story today proves it. The only reason I was able to break this news tonight was because I listened to someone who has been maligned by the media and heard his side of things. But I can’t tell you how many idiots I’ve seen on Twitter tweeting out “Neon Revolt Exposed!” or “Neon Revolt bashes Q!” this week, because InTheMatrixxx retweeted Ginger McQueen and various other MAGA Coalition talking heads saying that I was actually an asset working for them.

This is nonsense.

Firstly, Ginger called me a “she” in her tweet.

I’m not a she.

Doug Stewart said I was paid heavily for my efforts. Then MAGACo chair Adam Gingrich replied that I had never been paid anything, and that I was working for free, immediately contradicting Doug.

But just the fact that InTheMatrixxx would believe anything coming from anyone at The MAGA Coalition should be telling. They’re untrustworthy when it comes to literally everything else, but oooooooh, when they’re posting about Neon, suddenly they’re trustworthy.

That should show you how morally and intellectually bankrupt InTheMatrixxx really is. The man offers nothing.

And whatsmore is this comes hot on the heels of him screaming at me during his livestream that I was a Rothschild, that I was a CIA clown, and that I lived in the Bahamas; therefore I should get out of “his country.”

He’s wrong on all counts, there, too.

This is actually a problem now in the QAnon community, because in essence, far too many people have replaced MSM talking heads with other, ostensibly-QAnon-friendly talking heads, especially when they… just… for instance, take InTheMatrixxx at his word as he’s trying to scramble for cover amidst all sorts of damaging news coming out against his “brand.” I mean, really, if you’re just going to listen to a Youtuber for an hour and think you’re getting the complete picture, you might as well pack up, get your forehead tattooed with the Mark of the Beast, and bend over for your daily state-mandated sodomizing, because you’re not doing the movement any favors. I’m just baffled by the intellectual bankruptcy among the general population – where… gee, if your favorite guy was just outed for doing something bad… wouldn’t you seek more information, instead of just taking him at his word? Would you trust him as he throws up insults and patriotic platitudes like chaff?

Apparently thousands would. And there’s a name for those types:

Sheep.

Those people still following Matrixxx are sheep. All they did was move from grazing in the MSM pasture to grazing in Matrixxx’ pasture, while patting each other on the back for being so “woke.”

I’m sorry, but it’s true. If you think you can tune your brain out at the door and just take some talking head – even a Q-friendly talking head – at their word… you’re acting like a sheep again. You’re reverting to sheephood.

Sheep are as sheep does. And sheep are easy to lead astray – which is exactly what Matrixxx has done to so many of you.

I’ll give you another example, on top of the MAGA Coalition nonsense.

The day prior, Matrixxx had taken to retweeting “Crazy” Srayzie, whom some of you may remember from Voat. Srayzie repeated all her old lies about me, including that I had sockpuppets, a bot army, moderator control of entire Q-subverses, and that I threatened to rape her and kill her son.

None of that is true, in case you were wondering. Those are the paranoid delusions of a scorned woman who is perpetually engaged in hysterics.

What happened with Voat back in the day was a number of us in the Q-Community had a security concern regarding the subverse which Srayzie moderated.

We created a new subverse in response to that concern, she took that personally when it was not intended as such, and she sent dozens of trolls to disrupt the operations of the new subverse as payback.

Srayzie’s minions drove away thousands of people with their efforts, forced us to create a brand new sub (v/QRV – which then got officially endorsed by Q himself), and because QRV was an anonymous subverse, Srayzie’s trolls started posting fake comments and in particular, posts impersonating me (and this, after months of non-stop harassment).

So I have no doubt she actually did receive “threats” of some sort, but they weren’t from me. In all likelihood, they were from her own trolls impersonating me, in order to further malign me. In essence, Srazyzie was running her own false-flags against me, all because she couldn’t handle being out of power. During this time, she would also often equivocate about how Q hadn’t really “meant” that QRV was officially endorsed, and how she was still somehow legit).

And it didn’t matter what I said to Srayzie, or how many times I explained it – on Voat, on Gab, on my site – she would immediately resort to hysterics, deliberately misrepresent my responses, and hurl insults my way. She’s the textbook definition of a woman scorned, the only thing she wanted was to remain in control/power/influence, and when that was taken away, all her “morals” went out the window.

Oh, and she also called me MI6, said I was the same person as RonaldSwanSong (because one of her minions said we both typed “moar” the same way), and that I was from England.

So… keep track now.

Matrixxx says I’m a Rothschild from the Bahamas and CIA, and he’s retweeting Srayzie who says I’m MI6, British, and a master computer wizard with billions of accounts under my control.

So which is it?

(Could it possibly be that the common denominator here is that both Srayzie and Matrixxx are just repugnant a$$holes?)

It’s no surprise then, that Matrixxx started retweeting her, given how he’s revealed his character over the past week or so since I asked him and Shady to renounce the Ramtha school.

As far as I’m concerned, Srayzie can have the dumpster fire that is Voat. She’s dishonest human-scum, and should be ostracized from the movement. I abandoned Voat months ago and built a new, wonderful, cutting-edge group at Gab. And yes, she and her ilk are already banned from the group so no, she won’t be participating any time soon. In fact, I’m debating suing her for defamation and I may just do it if she keeps up with her lies.

And Matrixxx was all to happy to give all these dishonest operators a platform – all to try and deflect from all the negative attention swirling around him since I exposed him for contracting with an organization with which no QAnon-follower should ever be affiliated.

So yeah, basically Matrixxx’s ego has metastasized has gone cancerous, and is more than happy to work alongside other cancer cells to advance his own career, boost his own ego, and pad his own wallet to the detriment of those he’s taking money from. He’s literally willing to commit treason against this movement for a few bucks.

And Matrixxx: WWG1WGA DOES NOT INCLUDE TRAITORS.

It’s absolutely DISGUSTING, abhorrent behavior from Matrixxx (and Shady, who is little more than a hemp-farming hypeman for Matrixxx anyway)… but hey, they chose this path for themselves. And it supports my earlier stance that these guys aren’t actually researchers. They don’t even attempt anything even remotely resembling journalism. They just repackage other people’s findings and milk them for as long as humanly possible, while offering little in the way of substance. It’s why I’ve always tried to credit Anons when I highlight their research and thank other Anons when they give me a lead or otherwise help out with an article – exactly because I don’t EVER want to end up in the sad, mutated state Matrixxx now finds himself in.

What can I say, Matrixxx? You took a shot at me and you missed.

ME, Matrixxx.

Think for a moment about how many have tried that before you, how many assets they had, how much support they had, and now think about how many are left standing.

And the thing is, I wanted to restore you to the good graces of the community, and you spat on that. I GAVE you the opportunity to turn things around, but you were so prideful, you couldn’t see that, and instead you slapped me in the face.

Trust me when I say I’ll extend no such courtesy in the future.

Hi guys! Thanks for reading and sharing my article today.

Many of you know I previously used Gab to accept donations, and while that was great, the Cabal found a way to axe that pretty quick by systematically deplatforming Gab from all their service providers/banks/payment processors all at once, forcing Gab offline for a quite sometime before they could come back. Unfortunately, the donations system did not come back when Gab came back online. So yeah, I basically haven’t had any income during the intervening five months, apart from a handful of hat and shirt sales.

Still, I streeeeeeeetched what I had already gratefully received, and made it work (somehow) until I simply couldn’t any more! Thankfully, I was able to get my SubscribeStar profile approved and running, and you can now choose to support my efforts once again, if you feel so lead.

There are lots of tiers to choose from, but I really want this to be as accessible and painless as possible, so donations start at $1.99 a month.

That’s like… a gas station coffee.

If you think my work is worth the cost of a measly gas station coffee, consider signing up to support my work. Don’t get me wrong, big donations are great as well, and I’m exceptionally grateful for everyone who has chosen to give in such a manner. But it’s really those steady donations that make me able to research and compile everything into articles like this, to pay my server costs, and to push out into new endeavors like the GreatAwakening group over on Gab.

Oh, and there are some interesting perks, too, available at different tiers, so check it out by clicking the image below:

